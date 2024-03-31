Bichette was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game in Tampa Bay due to neck spasms.

Bichette was penciled in for his fourth straight start at shortstop to begin the season but will instead hit the bench with neck spasms. The severity of the injury is unclear, so the 26-year-old should be considered day-to-day until more information is available. Ernie Clement will take over at shortstop for Toronto.