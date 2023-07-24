Bichette is not in the starting lineup Monday versus the Dodgers.
Bichette will get a breather after he went 0-for-14 with six strikeouts over the team's series in Seattle. Santiago Espinal will take over at shortstop and bat eighth in the series opener against Los Angeles.
