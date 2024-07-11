Bichette (calf) isn't in the Blue Jays' lineup for Thursday's game against the Giants.
Bichette had to make an early exit from Wednesday's contest after experiencing soreness in his right calf, and the issue will now cost him a start Thursday. While he recovers, Leo Jimenez will fill the opening at shortstop and bat ninth.
