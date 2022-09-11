Bichette went 3-for-5 with three doubles, one walk, one RBI and one run scored in Saturday's 11-7 win over the Rangers.

Bichette recorded two of his three doubles off righty starter Kohei Arihara, one of which drove in a run in the third inning. The 24-year-old has been hitting everything in his last eight games, recording a ridiculous .514 average and 1.171 slugging percentage over his last 35 at-bats entering Saturday. The shortstop also tallied a monstrous 10 extra-base hits during that span, including six home runs and a triple.