Bichette (knee) took grounders at second base during a workout at Rogers Centre on Wednesday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

It's unclear whether the Blue Jays are considering using Bichette as their regular second baseman during the World Series or if they're merely evaluating their options. The 27-year-old hasn't played a position other than shortstop at the big-league level, and the extent of his experience at second base has been 30 games in the minors, the last of which came in 2019. Bichette does appear locked into a spot on the Blue Jays' World Series roster after missing the past seven weeks with a PCL sprain in his left knee, but how he'll be used remains a mystery. Andres Gimenez is expected to stay at shortstop, and Toronto is likely hesitant to move George Springer from designated hitter to the outfield, given how well he's hit. If the team is comfortable using Bichette at second base, it would shift Ernie Clement to third base and Addison Barger to the outfield.