Toronto recalled Francis from Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday.
Francis will return to the Blue Jays' bullpen ahead of Tuesday night's series opener in Baltimore. The 27-year-old right-hander tossed 2.2 innings of one-run ball earlier this month against the Twins. It was his lone appearance so far this season at the MLB level.
