Little (0-1) took the loss and was charged with a blown save Tuesday against the Red Sox, giving up two runs on two hits in an inning of relief. He struck out one.

With Jordan Romano (elbow) and Yimi Garcia (elbow) both sidelined, the Blue Jays' bullpen depth is being tested, and Little flopped in a high-leverage audition Tuesday when he served up a game-winning homer to Tyler O'Neill in the eighth inning. Toronto's struggled to find a reliable left-handed reliever this season -- Tim Mayza has a 6.04 ERA, while Genesis Cabrera has a 4.55 ERA and 1.52 WHIP -- but Little doesn't seem to be the answer. The 27-year-old carries a 6.17 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 10:2 K:BB through 11.2 innings this season with just one hold in 10 appearances.