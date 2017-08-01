Oberholtzer was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Tuesday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Oberholtzer was cut loose in order to clear room on the roster for Norichika Aoki, who was acquired from the Astros on Monday. The southpaw didn't make an appearance for the big club this season, and he held just a 4.48 ERA across 94.1 innings with Triple-A Buffalo, so it's possible he'll return to the Bisons if he passes through waivers untouched.