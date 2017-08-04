Oberholtzer was outrighted to Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday.

The 28-year-old cleared waivers after spending one day on Toronto's 40-man roster. Oberholtzer could return to the majors if the Blue Jays are in need of a spot start, but for the time being the southpaw will remain in Triple-A.

