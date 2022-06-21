Biggio went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double in Monday's loss to the White Sox.

Biggio accounted for two of Toronto's five extra-base hits in the contest, belting a double to right field in the seventh inning and swatting a two-run homer in the ninth that brought the Blue Jays to within a run. He had been struggling coming into the contest, going 0-for-13 with eight strikeouts over his previous four games. Biggio has yet to get going at the plate on the campaign, slashing .190/.333/.329 with one homer, eight RBI, 11 runs, a stolen base and a 30.2 percent strikeout over 96 plate appearances.