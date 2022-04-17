Biggio will start in right field and bat ninth Sunday against the Athletics.

Biggio will pick up his third straight start at a different position, as he previously drew assignments at first base Friday and at second base Saturday. Santiago Espinal appears to have surpassed Biggio as the preferred option at the keystone for the time being, but Teoscar Hernandez's (oblique) recent move to the injured list could create a path for Biggio to pick up more work in the outfield. The 27-year-old is still in search of his first hit of the season, though he's at least reached base four times thanks to a pair of walks and hit by pitches.