Biggio went 2-for-2 with a solo home run, two walks and two total runs scored in Friday's 9-4 win over the Brewers.

Biggio padded the Blue Jays' lead with his seventh-inning solo shot. While he's struggled to produce at the plate, there's been signs of life lately for the infielder, as he's gone 5-for-7 across his last three games with both of his homers on the year in that span. He's lifted his slash line to .220/.373/.390 with 10 RBI, 14 runs scored and a stolen base through 103 plate appearances, though he'll have to sustain this small hot streak to regain a regular role in the lineup.