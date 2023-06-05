Biggio went 0-for-3 with a walk and his second stolen base of the season in Sunday's win over the Mets.

While he didn't do anything with his bat, the 28-year-old utility player salvaged some fantasy value on the back half of a double steal with Whit Merrifield in the sixth inning. Biggio has seen an uptick in playing time the last couple weeks while Santiago Espinal (hamstring) has been on the shelf, and he's responded by batting .292 (7-for-24) over his last 10 games with two homers, one steal, four RBI and five runs.