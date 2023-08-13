Jansen (hand) is starting at catcher and batting seventh Sunday against the Cubs, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Jansen missed two games as a result of a bruised right hand, but he'll return for the conclusion of Toronto's weekend series with the Cubs. The 28-year-old backstop is just 3-for-23 with a homer and three RBI since the start of August.
