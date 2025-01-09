Varsho (shoulder) agreed to a one-year, $8.2 million contract with the Blue Jays on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Varsho is still recovering from the right rotator cuff surgery he underwent in late September, and while he hasn't fallen behind in his recovery process, there's still a good chance he will miss the first portion of the new season. The 28-year-old slashed .214/.293/.407 with 18 home runs, 50 RBI and 10 stolen bases over 136 games in 2024 and still has one more year of arbitration eligibility left.