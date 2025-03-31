Blue Jays manager John Schneider said that Varsho (shoulder) felt good after playing catch out to 150 feet Monday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Varsho has been gradually increasing his throwing distance since the early stages of spring training, and the Blue Jays are confident that he's trending in the right direction as he works his way back from rotator cuff surgery, which he underwent last September. Varsho will likely need to extend his distance to around 175 to 200 feet before he would be considered ready to play the outfield in rehab games. Since Varsho is fully cleared to hit and was able to get in plenty of at-bats during the Grapefruit League as a designated hitter, he likely won't need a lengthy rehab assignment before the Blue Jays bring him back from the 10-day injured list. He could be trending toward a mid-April debut with the big club.