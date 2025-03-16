Manager John Schneider said Sunday that Varsho (shoulder) is likely to begin the season on the injured list if he's not cleared to play the outfield, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

The 28-year-old has been serving as a designated hitter in spring games while he continues to work through his rehab from September shoulder surgery, but Schneider apparently doesn't plan to carry that into the regular season. Varsho has extended his throwing distance to 120 feet, and the Blue Jays are expected to make a decision on his availability for Opening Day by the end of the week. Any potential absence to begin the season likely wouldn't be lengthy for the outfielder.