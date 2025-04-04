Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Friday that Varsho (shoulder) is throwing from 150-to-165 feet but has not been cleared to throw during extended spring training games, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

It would appear, then, that he is not particularly close to beginning a rehab assignment. Varsho does not have any problems hitting while working his way back from right shoulder surgery, but the Blue Jays want him ready to be a full-time outfielder before he's activated from the 10-day injured list.