Lauer allowed four runs on four hits and a walk over 3.1 innings in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees. He struck out three.

The big blow off the southpaw was a three-run shot by Giancarlo Stanton in the third inning. Lauer built up to 60 pitches (39 strikes), and while he's still expected to begin the season as a long reliever, his path to a spot in the rotation is beginning to look a little clearer. Shane Bieber (forearm) will begin the year on the IL, and Jose Berrios is dealing with elbow inflammation. That could leave Max Scherzer and Lauer in line to be the No. 5 and, if needed, No. 6 starters for the first weeks of the season.