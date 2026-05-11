Lauer (1-5) took the loss against the Angels on Sunday. He allowed six runs on five htis and two walks while striking out four across five innings.

Spencer Miles served as Toronto's opener for Sunday's series finale, and he ended up tossing three scoreless inning before Tommy Nance came in to toss a clean, eight-pitch fourth. Lauer entered the game in the fifth with the Blue Jays up 1-0, but the 30-year-old southpaw struggled out of the gate and allowed four runs in the frame, including a two-run homer to the second batter he faced, Oswald Peraza. Lauer proceeded to yield solo long balls to Jo Adell in both the sixth and ninth, and the former now sits at a 6.69 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 26:16 K:BB across 36.1 innings this season. Lauer's next turn in the rotation is tentatively slated for next weekend on the road against the Tigers, though it's possible that Blue Jays manager John Schneider upgrades Miles to a starter role, given the team's injuries in the rotation.