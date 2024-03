Swanson (forearm) threw a bullpen session Saturday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Swanson felt "really good" after his session Saturday, and the right-hander will likely throw another bullpen before progressing to facing live hitters. Swanson has been battling forearm inflammation since mid-March but seems to be trending toward a short stay on the injured list.