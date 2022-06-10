Moreno is expected to join the Blue Jays' active roster Saturday and will start behind the plate, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Moreno is with the big-league squad Friday but won't join the active roster right away. It looks as though he'll get the chance to carve out a role in the absence of Danny Jansen, and it wouldn't be a surprise if he hits the ground running, as he's widely considered one of the best prospects in the league. He'll still have to contend with Alejandro Kirk even in Jansen's absence, but Kirk is very much a bat-first backston, so the two can co-exist if Kirk spends much of his time as the designated hitter.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Gabriel Moreno: Joining big club this weekend•
-
Blue Jays' Gabriel Moreno: Swats first Triple-A homer•
-
Blue Jays' Gabriel Moreno: Injury not serious•
-
Blue Jays' Gabriel Moreno: Suffers elbow injury•
-
Blue Jays' Gabriel Moreno: Four hits, four RBI at Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Gabriel Moreno: Hot start for Buffalo•