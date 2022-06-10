Moreno is expected to join the Blue Jays' active roster Saturday and will start behind the plate, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Moreno is with the big-league squad Friday but won't join the active roster right away. It looks as though he'll get the chance to carve out a role in the absence of Danny Jansen, and it wouldn't be a surprise if he hits the ground running, as he's widely considered one of the best prospects in the league. He'll still have to contend with Alejandro Kirk even in Jansen's absence, but Kirk is very much a bat-first backston, so the two can co-exist if Kirk spends much of his time as the designated hitter.