Springer (side) isn't in the lineup for Game 4 of the World Series against the Dodgers on Tuesday.

Springer was forced to leave Game 3 early after injuring his side on a swing in the seventh inning, and he'll officially remain on the bench for the beginning of Tuesday's contest. Bo Bichette will work as Toronto's designated hitter in Springer's stead, opening up second base for Isiah Kiner-Falefa.