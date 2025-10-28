Blue Jays' George Springer: Absent from Game 4 lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Springer (side) isn't in the lineup for Game 4 of the World Series against the Dodgers on Tuesday.
Springer was forced to leave Game 3 early after injuring his side on a swing in the seventh inning, and he'll officially remain on the bench for the beginning of Tuesday's contest. Bo Bichette will work as Toronto's designated hitter in Springer's stead, opening up second base for Isiah Kiner-Falefa.
More News
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Sent for MRI•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Exits Game 3 with injury•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Could play outfield, if needed•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Powers Toronto to World Series•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Included in Game 6 lineup•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: X-rays negative•