Blue Jays' George Springer: Absent from Toronto lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Springer is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox.
Springer will get some rest during Wednesday's matinee after starting the previous 12 contests. The Blue Jays will give Vladimir Guerrero a start in the designated-hitter spot, while Will Wagner will cover first base.
