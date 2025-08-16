The Blue Jays reinstated Springer (concussion) from the injured list Saturday, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Springer returns to the active roster ahead of Saturday's game against Texas following a two-week absence due to a concussion. Joey Loperfido was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move. Springer played in two minor-league rehab games, going 2-for-5 with a double and a home run.