Blue Jays' George Springer: Activation official
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Blue Jays reinstated Springer (concussion) from the injured list Saturday, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Springer returns to the active roster ahead of Saturday's game against Texas following a two-week absence due to a concussion. Joey Loperfido was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move. Springer played in two minor-league rehab games, going 2-for-5 with a double and a home run.
More News
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Aiming for Saturday return•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Clears concussion protocol•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Not playing rehab game yet•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Cleared for rehab game•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Placed on 7-day concussion IL•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Sitting out third straight game•