The Blue Jays reinstated Springer (personal) from the paternity list Monday.

Springer is one of two players the Blue Jays will bring back from the paternity list coming out of the All-Star break, as right-hander Jay Jackson is also set to rejoin the team after welcoming the birth of his child. The Blue Jays optioned utility man Ernie Clement to Triple-A Buffalo to clear room on the active roster for Springer, who finished the first half with a .269 average, 13 home runs, 52 runs, 39 RBI and 13 stolen bases in 87 games.