Blue Jays' George Springer: Clears concussion protocol
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Wednesday that Springer has cleared concussion protocol and will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
It's taken longer than expected, but Springer is finally game-ready after landing on the 7-day concussion injured list Aug. 1. Springer could be ready for activation as soon as Friday after serving as Buffalo's designated hitter Thursday, although Schneider left open the possibility that Springer might need an additional rehab game so he can play the outfield. Either way, the 35-year-old should be back on the Blue Jays' active roster at some point this weekend.
