Springer was removed from Friday's game against the Yankees due to a left hand contusion.

Springer took a 93-mph fastball off his hand/wrist during the fifth inning. He remained in the game to run the bases and play defense, but he was eventually pinch hit for by Davis Schneider in the seventh frame. Precautionary imaging on Springer's hand came back negative for a fracture, and his ability to remain in the game immediately following the incident is a good sign he'll remain available for Saturday's contest.