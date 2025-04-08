Springer went 4-for-4 with three RBI and a run scored in Monday's win over Boston.
Springer was a nuisance at the plate for Boston's pitching staff all night and reached base safely in each of his five plate appearances. He knocked RBI singles in the third, fifth and seventh innings. After turning in the worst offensive season of his career (.674 OPS through 613 plate appearances) last year, Springer has been on a tear to begin the 2025 campaign. He's slashing .455/.514/.667 with eight RBI through 11 games.
More News
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Back in lineup Monday•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Appears as pinch runner Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Not in Sunday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Dealing with back spasms•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Exits after collision with wall•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Knocks first homer of 2025•