Springer is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game in Boston.
Springer reached base seven times in the first two games of the series, but he will begin Wednesday's contest on the bench. Alan Roden is in right field and Nathan Lukes is in center field for the Blue Jays.
More News
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Singles four times•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Back in lineup Monday•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Appears as pinch runner Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Not in Sunday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Dealing with back spasms•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Exits after collision with wall•