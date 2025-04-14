Springer (wrist) is not in the lineup for Monday's game against Atlanta.
Springer had to depart Sunday's contest versus the Orioles with a left wrist injury. X-rays came back negative and he is considered day-to-day for the time being, but he will miss at least one start. Toronto is going with an outfield of Alan Roden, Myles Straw and Nathan Lukes in Monday's series opener.
More News
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Good news from X-rays•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Leaves early with wrist issue•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Taking seat Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Singles four times•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Back in lineup Monday•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Appears as pinch runner Sunday•