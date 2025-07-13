Springer is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.

The Blue Jays opted to rest Springer in advance of the All-Star break, allowing the team to give Vladimir Guerrero a day out of the infield while keeping his bat in the lineup at designated hitter. Springer has played a major part in the Blue Jays' recent surge up the AL East standings; while starting in 14 of the previous 15 games, he slashed .316/.391/.596 with five home runs, three steals, 15 RBI and 13 runs.