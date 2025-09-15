Blue Jays' George Springer: Knocks three extra-base hits
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Springer went 3-for-5 with a home run, two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's win over Baltimore.
Springer put Toronto on the board with an RBI double in the third inning before ripping a solo shot in the fifth. He later doubled and scored in the seventh. Springer now has back-to-back multi-hit games after a small 4-for-26 (.154) slump over his previous seven appearances. The veteran outfielder has gone 54-for-146 (.370) with 20 extra base hits since the All-Star break, bringing his season slash line up to .303/.395/.554 through 521 plate appearances.
