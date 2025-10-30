Blue Jays' George Springer: Likely to return for Game 6
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Manager John Schneider said Thursday that there's a strong chance Springer (side) returns to the starting lineup in Game 6 of the World Series on Friday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Toronto's skipper added that Springer has "checked every box physically so far" and nearly returned to the lineup in Game 5, but the Jays instead opted to give the outfielder another day to recover. His return to the lineup after a two-game absence would provide Toronto's offense with a significant power boost, as the 36-year-old has posted a .561 slugging percentage across 65 plate appearances in the postseason.
