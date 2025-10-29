Blue Jays' George Springer: On bench again for Game 5
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Springer (side) isn't in the lineup for Game 5 of the World Series against the Dodgers on Wednesday.
Manager John Schneider said Wednesday that Springer has made "significant progress" in his recovery since exiting Game 3 with a side injury, per Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca, but evidently not enough to return to the starting nine. Bo Bichette will get another start as Toronto's designated hitter Wednesday; meanwhile, Springer could be available as a pinch hitter.
