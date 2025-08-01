The Blue Jays placed Springer (concussion) on the 7-day injured list Friday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Springer was hit in the head with a pitch Monday in Baltimore and hasn't played since, but he'll be eligible to return to the lineup next Tuesday in Colorado. In a corresponding move, the Blue Jays activated Daulton Varsho (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list.