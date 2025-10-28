Springer will undergo an MRI after departing Monday's Game 3 of the World Series due to right side discomfort, Jon Paul Hoornstra of Newsweek.com reports.

Springer exited Monday's matchup in the seventh inning after a swing left him in obvious discomfort. The club will presumably wait until reviewing his scans to determine his status for Tuesday's Game 4 and the remainder of the series. Ty France could draw the start in the DH slot if Springer is unable to go Tuesday.