Blue Jays' George Springer: Sent for MRI
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Springer will undergo an MRI after departing Monday's Game 3 of the World Series due to right side discomfort, Jon Paul Hoornstra of Newsweek.com reports.
Springer exited Monday's matchup in the seventh inning after a swing left him in obvious discomfort. The club will presumably wait until reviewing his scans to determine his status for Tuesday's Game 4 and the remainder of the series. Ty France could draw the start in the DH slot if Springer is unable to go Tuesday.
More News
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Exits Game 3 with injury•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Could play outfield, if needed•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Powers Toronto to World Series•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Included in Game 6 lineup•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: X-rays negative•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Exits after HBP•