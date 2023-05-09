Springer is absent from the Blue Jays' lineup Tuesday in Philadelphia, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.
Springer is sitting on a disappointing .210/.273/.304 batting line for the season and is just 4-for-27 at the dish so far in May. He'll take a off to regroup. Whit Merrifield is in right field Tuesday, with Santiago Espinal handling second base.
