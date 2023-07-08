Springer went 2-for-5 with an RBI double and a two-run home run in Friday's 12-2 victory over the Tigers.

Springer opened the scoring with an RBI double in the third and extended Toronto's lead to 7-1 with a two-run shot in the fourth. The outfielder has been on a tear of late, recording multiple hits in nine of his last 18 appearances. During that stretch, he's slashing .329/.366/.487 with three home runs, 12 RBI, three stolen bases and 13 runs scored. Springer is locked in as the Blue Jays' leadoff hitter, and after a slow start in 2023, he's starting to show why he was worth a six-year, $150 million contract a few years ago.