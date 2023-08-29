Springer went 1-for-3 with an RBI, a run scored and two steals in Monday's win over the Nationals.

It's the first multi-steal game for Springer since April 4, as he improved to 19-for-23 in stolen base attempts this season. The 33-year-old outfielder would also tie the game 1-1 with an RBI single in the second inning. Following a 6-for-33 (.182) stretch, Springer's recorded hits in his last four games, going 5-for-15 in that span. He's now slashing .258/.327/.407 with 17 homers, 71 runs scored and 54 RBI across 548 plate appearances this season.