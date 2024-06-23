Kiner-Falefa went 2-for-3 with two solo home runs and a hit-by-pitch in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Guardians.

Kiner-Falefa had not posted an extra-base hit over his previous 10 games, though he hit .281 (9-for-32) in that span. The 29-year-old also snapped a homer drought dating back to May 26. For the season, he's up to six homers in 75 contests, matching his total form 115 games a year ago. He's added a .281/.325/.408 slash line with 31 RBI, 22 runs scored and three stolen bases. He had exclusively hit in the bottom third of the order, but he was batting leadoff for Saturday's contest -- a move up the order would likely lead to better overall production if he can stay there.