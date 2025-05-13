Kiner-Falefa went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Mets.
Kiner-Falefa slashed .302/.327/.377 with two stolen bases and three RBI in the 15 games prior to his stint on the 10-day injured list due to a right hamstring strain. He picked up where he left off Monday, smashing a solo home run to left-center field off David Peterson in the second frame. Kiner-Falefa added a single in the sixth frame to log his seventh multi-hit game of the season, and he has a career-best .704 OPS over 113 plate appearances this year.
More News
-
Pirates' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Reinstated from IL•
-
Pirates' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Resumes activity•
-
Pirates' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Moved to injured list•
-
Pirates' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Remains out Saturday•
-
Pirates' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Pirates' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Nursing lower-body injury•