Kiner-Falefa (hamstring) has resumed baseball activity and is expected to run the bases this weekend, MLB.com reports.
Kiner-Falefa has been sidelined since early May with a right hamstring strain, though he was never expected to be out long. He's eligible to return Sunday, but he may need a few additional days before being activated.
