Hoffman collected the save in Friday's 4-2 win over the Rays, allowing two walks and no hits over a scoreless frame with no strikeouts.

Despite issuing two free passes, the Toronto closer wrapped the win on 25 pitches, 14 of which were strikes. This marks the first time Hoffman has walked multiple batters in an outing since Aug. 10, when he granted five free passes in a blown save against the Dodgers. Overall, the righty reliever now sports a 4.37 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 84:27 K:BB while converting 33 of 40 save chances.