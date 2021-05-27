Davis isn't starting the first game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Yankees.
Davis recently drew six straight starts, but he'll now be excluded from the lineup for a second straight game. Lourdes Gurriel, Randal Grichuk and Teoscar Hernandez will start in the outfield from left to right.
