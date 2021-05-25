Groshans hasn't played at Double-A New Hampshire since May 18 due to mild lower-back soreness, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The Blue Jays don't appear to be overly concerned about the injury and believe that with some extra rest, Groshans will be able to avoid an extended absence. The 21-year-old dabbled at both shortstop and third base through his first 11 games with New Hampshire, batting .244 with no home runs and no stolen bases while striking out 13 times in 48 plate appearances (27.1 percent).