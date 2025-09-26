An MRI revealed Berrios (elbow) doesn't have any structural damage, and he will be seeking a second opinion, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports Friday.

Berrios was placed on the 15-day injured list Thursday due to right elbow inflammation. While Friday's news is encouraging, manager John Schneider indicated Berrios likely wouldn't return in 2025 unless the Blue Jays made a deep run in the playoffs. Toronto bumped Berrios to the bullpen Sept. 19 and surrendered three runs in two innings during his only appearance afterward.