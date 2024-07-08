Berrios didn't factor into the decision Sunday against Seattle, allowing four runs on seven hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out 10.

Berrios had issues keeping the ball in the park Sunday, with a Victor Robles solo homer and a three-run home run by Mitch Garver accounting for the Mariners four runs on the day. Berrios' struggles with the long ball aren't particularly new, as the 30-year-old has surrendered a round tripper in seven consecutive starts and has yielded multiple homers five times this season. However, there was a silver lining for Sunday's start, with Berrios setting a season high in strikeouts. He's on track to face the Diamondbacks in Arizona next weekend.