Okamoto went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run during the Blue Jays' 7-4 loss to the Orioles on Friday.

Okamoto put the Blue Jays on the board in the fourth inning with a solo home run off Chris Bassitt. Okamoto has gone deep in three of his last four games and is up to 31 homers on the year, which is tied for 10th-most in the majors. The 30-year-old's power at the plate in his first MLB season has been a big reason why the Blue Jays are still in playoff contention, especially given Vladimir Guerrero's struggles.