Gausman (8-8) picked up the win Sunday against Detroit, allowing four runs on five hits and three walks across 6.2 innings. He struck out five.

All four runs against Gausman came on one swing of the bat, with Justyn-Henry Malloy launching a grand slam in the fifth inning. Two of the three baserunners aboard for Malloy's long ball reached via walk. In spite of the grand slam, Gausman came away with his second consecutive victory and completed at least six innings for the fourth time in five starts. Although the 33-year-old has been significantly less effective this season, he still owns a palatable 4.55 ERA with 109 strikeouts through 110.2 innings. Gausman is on track for a home start against the Rangers next weekend.